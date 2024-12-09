935 medical institutions restored in Ukraine during war – Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, 935 institutions have been restored as of today.

It is reported that a total of 565 medical facilities have been fully restored, and another 370 have been partially restored. The restoration is carried out both in the de-occupied territories and in regions where medical facilities have suffered minor damage, such as broken windows, damage to facades or roofs.

Leading regions

The following regions have the highest number of medical infrastructure facilities restored:

Mykolaiv,

Dnipropetrovsk,

Kyiv,

Kharkiv,

Kherson,

Chernihiv.

Losses of the health care system

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy:

Damaged 1878 medical facilities.

Completely destroyed 289 medical facilities.

Damaged, destroyed or seized a total of 624 emergency medical vehicles.

Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses.

The Ministry of Health estimates that losses in Ukraine's healthcare sector due to Russian aggression exceed $17 billion.

As noted, due to the occupation of some territories, complete information on the extent of the destruction of medical facilities there is not yet available.

