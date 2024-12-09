About 10 thousand police officers are directly on front line – Klymenko

The total number of police officers working on the front line and in the frontline areas is 40-45 thousand. There are 10,000 police officers at the front who are directly involved in the fighting.

Today you could see that we have units of the National Guard, border guards and the National Police on the front line. Today, there were two commanders of units from the National Police, units that have been in the hell of the Defense Forces for several months now. These are our special units, Luty, and consolidated units that are fighting together with the National Guard. In terms of percentage, it is 10%. About 10 thousand police officers are combatants on the front line," he said.

According to Klymenko, there are 25,000 police officers in the combat zone. They are engaged in the evacuation of civilians, work at checkpoints and "non-police activities." The total number of police officers working on the front line and in the frontline areas is 40-45 thousand.

"We have the maximum number of people involved, but I would like to say that in the National Police, out of 100 thousand, 25% are women. And 17% are people who have not reached the mobilization age. Now you can easily count the 45 thousand I mentioned, 25 thousand are women and 17% are those who have not reached the mobilization age. That is, almost all the forces of the National Police are involved," the minister said.

When asked why people say that all police should be at the front, the Interior Minister said that it is probably because of the fear of being mobilized.

"On the one hand, we see a policeman, but on the other hand, we do not see a huge army of investigators who document thousands of crimes, we do not see those who solve crimes to make people live more peacefully," Klymenko added.

