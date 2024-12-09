The Ukrainian military thwarted an attempt to cross the river by Russian occupiers in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the Pentagon unit of the 225th separate assault battalion on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The offensive began at night, in difficult weather conditions under heavy snowfall. Russian troops threw a pontoon bridge across the river to allow heavy equipment to pass closer to our positions," the statement said.

Based on the data received, the command quickly deployed FPV drones, which delivered the first accurate strike on the enemy's lead vehicle, stopping the column's movement. A subsequent strike on the closing vehicle blocked the enemy's retreat.

The coordinated actions of the Ukrainian units allowed the attack to be completely thwarted. As a result, Russian troops suffered significant losses in equipment, which led to substantial material damage.

Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The operation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region has been going on for four months. During this time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made significant progress, including capturing hundreds of prisoners and taking control of a number of settlements.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that the main task of this operation is to strengthen the resilience of the defense and prepare reserves.