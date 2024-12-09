Forcing Ukraine to cede its territories will only encourage Putin’s military machine, - Czech PM Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has warned allies against "appeasing" Russia in any process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, as forcing Kyiv to give up its territory will only encourage the military machine of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

According to him, Europe will need the United States to demonstrate force to stop Russia's more aggressive actions.

Europe's security simply cannot be ensured when Russia has occupied part of Ukraine and continues its aggression. I do not believe in the policy of appeasement - it always benefits the aggressor. Always," Fiala said.

He noted that his views also reflect personal memories of the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Fiala said he was "pleasantly surprised" to have a phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump, who inquired about Prague's position on Ukraine.

"We find ourselves in a very difficult and dangerous situation, which some rightly call the second Cold War. It is in our interest to have a strong America that will show its strength to Russia, because this is the only chance to stop Putin," the Czech Prime Minister added.