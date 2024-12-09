Russians launch 15 attacks in Nikopol district: infrastructure facility and industrial enterprise damaged

On December 9, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov and Myrove communities were affected.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district was under enemy fire during the day. The enemy made almost two dozen attacks on the settlements of the district. They used heavy artillery and sent kamikaze drones. A munition drop from a UAV was also recorded," the statement said.

Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk and Myrove communities were affected. An infrastructure facility and an industrial enterprise were damaged there. A private house, power lines, and a car were damaged.

"The main thing is that there were no casualties," the RMA added.