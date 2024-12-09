Ukraine plans to hold meeting of Contact Group on ending war in December - PO

In December 2024, Ukraine intends to hold a meeting of the countries that will be members of the Contact Group to coordinate and develop a common position on the diplomatic end of the war.

This was stated by the presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to him, Ukraine is currently gathering key European partners who, together with the United States, "are able to ensure the maximum strengthening of our state."

The final list of participants is still being formed, but these are countries that have long-range capabilities, countries that make the largest investments in Ukrainian weapons production, and countries on which our future in NATO depends," Nikiforov said.

He noted that Ukraine plans to hold a meeting of these countries in December "to coordinate, develop a common position" and ensure that Ukraine will be strong "in any development of events - both in negotiations and on the battlefield."

The creation of the Contact Group was announced at a joint press conference between Zelenskyy and German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday, December 9.

Read more: Merz proposes to create European Contact Group to end war in Ukraine