Ukrainians declared 618 firearms and 42,514 rounds of ammunition over course of two weeks – Interior Ministry

Since the start of the procedure for declaring firearms found or received by citizens in the National Police, Ukrainians have declared 618 firearms and 42,514 rounds of ammunition.

"Another 49 weapons and 9,845 rounds of ammunition were voluntarily handed over to the police by citizens without declaration. We are grateful to every citizen who has already declared firearms," the statement said.

The Ministry reminds that the declaration of weapons in the National Police units is:

legal possession of weapons until the end of martial law;

demonstration of responsibility and respect for the law.

To declare a found or received weapon, you need to provide the weapon and a package of necessary documents (written application; passport; identification code; extract of residence/registration; 3.5×4.5 photo) to the nearest National Police department, and then wait for the decision to be made.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the Unified Register of Weapons would be 100% complete in 2026.

