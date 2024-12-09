AntAC: Company from Kolomoisky’s sphere of influence seeks to write off UAH 2.62 billion of debt to Ukrenergo through courts

A company from the orbit of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi is seeking to write off UAH 2.62 billion of debt to state-owned Ukrenergo through the courts.

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Censor.NET informs.

The company in question is United Energy, which is associated with Kolomoiskyi's partner, businessman Kiperman (pictured).

The HACCU is considering a criminal case against this company and related persons for the misappropriation of UAH 716 million from Ukrenergo. However, there is also a commercial and administrative lawsuit filed by United Energy, which aims to deprive Ukrenergo of the right to demand the recovery of UAH 2.62 billion of debt.

As explained in the AntAC, Kiperman's company United Energy purchased electricity from Ukrenergo, but failed to pay on time. As a result, a huge debt arose, so Ukrenergo filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv Commercial Court to recover the money.

In response, United Energy filed a lawsuit, and the Kyiv District Administrative Court (Judge Balaklytskyi, who recently died) granted it, recognizing the clause of the rules on the basis of which the debt was accrued as invalid. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal then overturned Judge Balaklytskyi's decision.

Kiperman's firm is now appealing this cancellation to the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, at 14:15 (judges Bernaziuk, Chirkin, Sharapa).

"If the Supreme Court confirms the decision to cancel the clause of the rules under which the debt was accrued, it will mean that the company from Kolomoiskyi's orbit will not return UAH 2.62 billion to Ukrenergo. In addition, in this case, the defense in the criminal proceedings will also be able to refer to this decision to close it," the AntAC notes.