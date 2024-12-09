Dnipropetrovsk region leads in appeals to recruitment centers – Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

As of December 9, residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region demonstrated the highest activity in terms of the number of appeals to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, since the launch of the recruitment centers, more than 29,000 citizens have received consultations, and 6,617 candidates are currently undergoing the stage of position selection and registration.

It is noted that the highest activity in terms of the number of appeals was demonstrated by residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region - more than 14% of the total number for the entire period of the centers' operation.

The regional distribution of activity is as follows:

Dnipropetrovsk region - 14.71%.

Kharkiv region - 14.69%.

the city of Kyiv - 14.63%

Zaporizhzhia region - 12.48%.

Lviv region - 11.65%.

Recruitment centers offer vacancies not only in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also in the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Out of more than 10,000 open positions, the most popular are drivers, drone operators, staff and medical personnel.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that recruitment centers do not issue summonses, and consultations are conducted by civilian employees in a confidential manner.

Currently, there are 44 recruitment centers in Ukraine, as well as a hotline for consultations.

