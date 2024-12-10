Vasyl Didyk ("Wind"), Plast educator and senior soldier, was killed in action

On 8 December, in the village of Dorozhnianka, Polohiv district, senior soldier Vasyl Didyk ("Wind"), who had been a Plast teacher for many years, was killed in action.

"In the Zaporizhzhia region, a long-time Plast educator, senior soldier Vasyl Didyk (’Wind'), died as a result of a serious combat wound. He was a father of three sons. A man who decided from his youth that he would teach children. He graduated from a pedagogical college in Chernivtsi. He worked as an elementary school teacher in his native Hutsul region - in the villages of Nadvirna district," Yuzych wrote.

He joined Plast in 1995 and took the Plast oath a year later. He has participated in almost all possible trainings for new scouts: Eagle Fire Council 126, Eagle Speciality Council - Training Leaders 8, Nesting Training 31. The regional training of youth leaders of unit 17 was also held in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Yuzych added: "Together with him, we attended a training course for organisers of Plast events in Rivne in 2001. Vasyl was a participant and organiser of dozens of Plast training sessions and camps. For many years, he led the "Hedgehogs" swarm and the 35th nest of novices "Chopchyky-Cholopchyky" in Bili Oslavy.

Married to Ruslana Mocherniak, he raised Cossacks Roman, Nazar and Pavlo. He completed his higher education at the Geography Department of Chernivtsi State University named after Yurii Fedkovych in part-time. After that, he worked as a teacher of the subject "Defence of Ukraine" at the lyceum named after Mariika Pidhirianka in Bili Oslavy. He prepared young people for the war against the Muscovites.

From the first days of the invasion, he volunteered with the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade. Operator of the 3rd rifle squad of the 2nd rifle company. More than two years at the front. He was killed in action on 8 December in the village of Dorozhnianka, Polohiv district. Eternal memory to the Hero! SCOB!"