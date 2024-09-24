Plast member Andrii Horokholinskyi was killed in battle for Ukraine. PHOTO

One of the best scouts in the Special Operations Forces, 42-year-old Andrii Horokholinskyi, nicknamed "Che Guevara", was killed in the war. Since the beginning of the ATO, he had been participating in the defence forces. From December 2014 to May 2016, he was a volunteer fighter with the "Harpoon" battalion.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he mobilised again. He took part in battles on various frontlines. He was wounded and injured several times. He was awarded military honours and medals.

He served as a cameraman in the 8th Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych.

He died on the night of 22-23 September while performing a combat mission at the front.

