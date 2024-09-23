Defending Ukraine, poet Taras Illia died at front. PHOTO

A Ukrainian poet and soldier, Taras Illia, with the call sign General, died at the front.

The sad news was posted on Facebook by Ana More, executive producer of Hromadske Radio, Censor.NET reports.

Taras Illia is the son of poets Valentyna Otroshchenko and Valeriy Illia. He is a graduate of the Institute of Philology at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

In 2013, the poet became a laureate of the Oles Honchar Prize for his collection of poems "Roots of the Ocean". The man also belonged to the Dynamo Kyiv fan movement.

Illia was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the end of June 2024.

The funeral service for the poet and soldier is scheduled for Tuesday, 24 September. The burial will take place at the Alley of Heroes at the Lesnoye Cemetery in Kyiv.

Illia's parents are famous Ukrainian poets

Valentyna Otroshchenko is a poet, a member of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine since 1991. She is the author of the poetry collections Faith and In the Cuckoo's Silence. Her works have been included in several anthologies, including Sixty Poets of the Sixties and The Word of the Gospel.

Valerii Illia (1939-2005) was a poet and essayist, a representative of the Kyiv School of Poetry, and a laureate of the Vasyl Symonenko Literary Prize. He is the author of the collections Blacksmiths are Behind the Fogs, Svarga, and With Dilated Eyes.

