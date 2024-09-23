Soldiers of 3rd Tank Brigade Oleksandr Rymar and Dmytro Radych were killed in action at front. PHOTO

Soldier Oleksandr Rymar and Staff Sergeant Dmytro Radych, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade, were killed on the frontline while performing combat missions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the brigade.

What is known about Oleksandr Rymar?

As noted, 39-year-old Oleksandr Rymar was born in the village of Vynohradne in the Murovanokurylovetska community in Vinnytsia region. In early March 2022, he went to defend his homeland from the Moscow invaders without hesitation. He was faithful to his military oath, honestly fulfilling his duty as a man and a warrior. He died on 12 September in the Kharkiv region.

The hero was laid to rest on 16 September in Kyiv. The funeral service was held at the Peter and Paul Berkovetskyi Church of the city cemetery, where Oleksandr Mykolayovych was buried with military honours in the Alley of Heroes.

What is known about Dmytro Radych?

According to the brigade, 32-year-old Dmytro Radych was born in the village of Neshcheretove, Bilokurakyno community, Luhansk region. In 2014, after the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine, he went to defend his homeland. Then he was demobilised and worked peacefully in the Vinnytsia region until the end of February 2022.

At the beginning of March, Dmytro went back to defend his homeland as part of the 3rd Tank Brigade. A young and already experienced soldier, the ATO veteran was respected by his colleagues and commanders.

On 15 September, Sergeant Major Radych took part in the last battle of his life, when the riflemen's position was attacked by an enemy tank, in his native Luhansk region.

On 20 September, residents of the Tulchyn community in Vinnytsia Oblast gave the hero a final send-off. Dmytro Oleksiyovych was buried with military honours in the cemetery of the village of Shpykiv.