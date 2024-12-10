At least 165 civilians, including 8 children, killed in November in Ukraine as result of Russian shelling - UN

In November, at least 165 civilians were killed and 887 others were injured in Ukraine.

This is stated in the monthly report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine for November, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that eight of the dead and 57 wounded were children.

"Although the number of casualties in November was lower than in October, it was significantly higher than in November 2023 (113 killed, 363 wounded). The vast majority of civilian casualties (93%) and damage to educational and healthcare facilities (97.5%) occurred in government-controlled territory," the report says.

As noted, 42% of the losses (65 killed; 372 wounded) were caused by the use of long-range weapons (missiles and barrage munitions) fired by the Russian armed forces, which is significantly more than in previous months. Civilian casualties from rockets and barrage munitions were recorded in 11 regions of Ukraine.

The UN also noted that the Russian Armed Forces have resumed large-scale coordinated attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The last attack before November occurred in August. The two attacks in November damaged 24 electricity generation and distribution facilities in 13 regions of Ukraine, including facilities involved in the conversion and transmission of electricity from nuclear power plants, leading to emergency blackouts in many regions and the resumption of daily scheduled power outages across the country.

In addition, about 57% of casualties in November occurred near the frontline, mostly due to aerial bombardment, artillery shelling, MLRS strikes, and short-range drone attacks. Most of them were in the Kherson and Donetsk regions. In the Kherson region, civilians were killed and injured almost daily as a result of shelling by short-range unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), which accounted for almost half of the civilian casualties in the region in November.

