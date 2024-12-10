Since beginning of day, 99 combat engagements took place in frontline, fighting continues in seven directions - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 99 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on December 10, Censor.NET reports.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Halahanivka and Prohres in the Chernihiv region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times since the beginning of the day, two of the combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out seven assault attacks near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova. Four engagements ended, three are still ongoing.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 17 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Makiivka, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske and in the directions of Druzhelyubivka and Cherneshchyna. Five enemy attacks remained incomplete.

Defense forces repelled one Russian attack near Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Toretsk and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Pishchane, Pokrovsk and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 14 attacks, seven firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked 14 times today near the localities of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dachne and Dalne. Six engagements were completed, eight more are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft were active in the area, with air strikes on Ulakly, Oleksiivka and Kostiantynopil, dropping 13 unmanned aerial vehicles in total.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our troops 11 times near Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne, Makarivka, in the directions of Novosilka and Zelene Pole, six combat engagements are still ongoing. The Russians also launched air strikes on Oleksiivka and Kostiantynopol, using six GABs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Novoandriivka and Piatikhatky.

Our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Prydniprovske direction, and the enemy was not successful.

The situation in the North

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day, and three more attacks are ongoing. The enemy made over 110 attacks.

According to the General Staff, the situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly.

