Zelenskyy had conversation with Rutte: We are coordinating our positions for negotiations in December

On Tuesday, December 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The head of state announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I discussed a number of topics with Mark Rutte, including my recent contacts with President Trump and President Macron in Paris. I emphasized once again that I am grateful for President Trump's determination, and this is exactly what can help. We want to provide as many details as possible to our partners now to ensure that a lasting and reliable peace is established by making decisions that will work in the long run," Zelenskyy said.

The President also emphasized that he appreciates the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, "which coincides with the position of other European leaders on our common goal of making Europe stronger, more prepared for self-defense and better equipped to guarantee the security of its peoples."

"Europe needs a clear and unified position that will benefit everyone. At every level, we are now discussing how to make our decisions even more effective. It is important that the teams of leaders involved work as hard as possible," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also emphasized to Rutte the need for more frequent meetings to determine the guarantees necessary to achieve a just peace.

We are coordinating our positions ahead of the upcoming meetings and negotiations in December this year. Our common goal is to make a real and just end to Russian aggression possible next year. Only Putin wants this war - no one else. We have to do everything in our power to stop him from killing anymore," Zelenskyy said.

He added that "peace should be our common success - Ukraine, America, Europe and all our partners."

