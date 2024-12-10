124 Russian air targets destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defense in week. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past week, air defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 124 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles.
This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, among the destroyed air targets of the occupiers:
- Shahed-131/136 UAVs - 91 units;
- UAV "Orlan" 10/30 - 3 units;
- Zala UAV - 9 units;
- Supercam UAV - 4 units;
- Lancet UAV - 9 units;
- UAV "Molniya" - 3 units.
- UAV "Privet-82" - 5 units.
