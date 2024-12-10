ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9296 visitors online
News War
245 0

124 Russian air targets destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defense in week. INFOGRAPHICS

work of Air Defense of Land Forces

Over the past week, air defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 124 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, among the destroyed air targets of the occupiers:

  • Shahed-131/136 UAVs - 91 units;
  • UAV "Orlan" 10/30 - 3 units;
  • Zala UAV - 9 units;
  • Supercam UAV - 4 units;
  • Lancet UAV - 9 units;
  • UAV "Molniya" - 3 units.
  • UAV "Privet-82" - 5 units.

Робота ППО Сухопутних військ

Watch more: Russian invader burns alive after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (1600) Anti-aircraft warfare (1477) war in Ukraine (2350)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 