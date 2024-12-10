United States has allocated Ukraine with $20 billion loan, which will be repaid with frozen assets of RF

The US Treasury Department announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine, earned from frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by the US Treasury Department.

It is noted that the funds were allocated as part of the G7 countries' $50 billion Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative.

"The $50 billion collectively being provided by the G7 through this initiative will help ensure Ukraine has the resources it needs to sustain emergency services, hospitals, and other foundations of its brave resistance. Together with America’s security assistance to Ukraine and the steps we will continue to take to decisively tighten sanctions on Russia, this action will further position Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and achieve a just peace," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Ukraine will not receive the US funds directly - they will be transferred to the Financial Intermediary Fund to Promote Investment in Strengthening the Financial System of Ukraine (F.O.R.T.I.S. Ukraine FIF) through the World Bank.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that in the coming weeks Ukraine would receive $50 billion from the US and the European Union, which will be obtained from frozen Russian assets.

Read more: Ukraine to receive $50 billion of frozen Russian assets in 2025 – Shmyhal