General Staff: 199 combat engagements took place in frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 199 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders launched two missile and 17 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using three guided missiles and 31 GABs. In addition, the Russians used 441 kamikaze drones and fired about three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Starytsia - all attacks have been repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed our positions eleven times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Hlushkivka and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks, and three more engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 99 combat engagements took place in frontline, fighting continues in seven directions - General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 25 times in the Lyman direction near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske and in the directions of Druzhelyubivka and Cherneshchyna. Six firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions during the day, but conducted an air strike on Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two firefights were registered near Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar, which were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces nine times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Dyliivka. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have tried 52 times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novotroitske, Pushkine, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Pishchane, Pokrovsk and Shevchenko. Three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy is suffering significant losses - 246 occupants have been neutralized in this area so far, 106 of them irreversibly. Eight units of enemy vehicles were also destroyed.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 44 times near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dachne and Dalne, six combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy actively used aviation in the area, attacking Ulakly, Oleksiivka and Kostiantynopil with GABs.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders carried out 16 offensives near Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Trudove, Novodarivka, Sukhi Yali, Blahodatne, Makarivka. Three firefights are still ongoing.

Read more: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove areas remain hottest spots on frontline, - General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Novoandriivka and Piatikhatky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks.

In other directions, the situation did not change significantly.