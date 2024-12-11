Ukrainian soldiers repelled attack by Russian paratroopers in Kursk, destroying four BMD-2s and eliminating 17 Russians. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 36th Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi Brigade and fighters from adjacent units repelled an attack by Russian paratroopers in the Kursk region, destroying four BMD-2s and killing 17 Russians.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian units was posted on social media.

"The enemy paratroopers again attacked the positions of the Defence Forces in the Kursk region and got what they deserved. As a result of the successful actions of the 36th Separate Mechanised Brigade, together with adjacent units, 4 BMD-2s and 17 pieces of meat were destroyed," the commentary to the video reads.

