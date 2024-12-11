In morning, air defense was active in Dnipropetrovsk region: two enemy X-59/69 missiles were shot down (updated)

On the afternoon of December 11, 2024, Russian troops attempted to launch a missile strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As of 11:15 a.m., the threat was averted.

"Cruise missile to the Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.

"The cruise missile continues to move towards Kamianske," the Air Force later added.

No details are available at this time.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said that air defense was operating in the Dnipropetrovs'k region.

"The defenders of the sky shot down two missiles," he said.

UPDATE

"Today, at around 11:00, the enemy launched two X-59/69 guided missiles at the Dnipropetrovsk region from the Sea of Azov. Both missiles were shot down by air defense," the Air Force reported in the evening.

