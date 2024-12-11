Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims rises to 8
In Zaporizhzhia, the body of another dead person was unblocked from the rubble.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, so far, 8 people have been killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on a private medical facility in the city. 22 people were injured, including a child.
Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. There are probably still people under the rubble.
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 10, 2024
As reported, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of December 10. The shelling destroyed a private clinic.
