NATO may provide additional assistance to Ukraine in 2025 - Head of Alliance’s Mission Turner

Next year, NATO may provide additional assistance to Ukraine. Many Allies have agreed to this.

This was stated by the head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Patrick Turner, at the roundtable "Ukraine-NATO 2024: from strengthening partnership to finding ways to secure," Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that NATO has a promise to provide security assistance in the amount of more than 40 billion euros in 2024.

"This amount will be reviewed at the summit in The Hague next year. Almost €21 billion of assistance has been provided in the first half of 2024. We are doing everything we can to ensure that all our pledges are delivered by the end of the year," Turner said.

NATO countries will discuss assistance to Ukraine for 2025 at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in February.

"We know that many Allies have pledged additional assistance. This applies to our allies in Europe and the United States. That is, we are talking about additional amounts of assistance," Turner added.

