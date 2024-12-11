Rocket attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, gas pipeline and power lines damaged in Dniprovskyi district. PHOTO
Today, on 11 December 2024, 3 private houses, a garage, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged in the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region due to an enemy attack. The infrastructure was also affected.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the rescuers continue to inspect the area.
No people were injured.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that air defense was operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region: two enemy missiles were shot down.
