Biden has prepared roadmap for Trump. It includes China, Russia, DPRK and Iran - AP

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved a new national security memorandum that should become a roadmap for the new Donald Trump administration, which seeks to counteract the growing cooperation between China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Representatives of the Biden administration began developing the guidelines this summer. According to two senior administration officials, the document could help the next administration build an approach from day one on how to respond to the tightening of relations between the United States' most notorious adversaries.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that in accordance with ground rules set by the White House, the classified memo would not be made public because of the sensitivity of some of the conclusions it contains.

What does the document contain?

It contains four general recommendations: to improve interagency cooperation of the US government, to speed up the exchange of information with allies about the four adversaries, to balance the implementation of sanctions and other economic instruments to achieve maximum effectiveness, and to strengthen preparations for resolving simultaneous crises involving adversaries.

As Russia has become more isolated in the world, Moscow has turned to Iran for drones and missiles, officials said. From North Korea, the Russians received artillery, missiles and thousands of troops for the war against Ukraine. China has supported Russia with dual-use components that help support its military-industrial complex.

"Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have sharply different worldviews, but officials from both administrations said they have tried to coordinate their national security efforts during the transition," the article says.