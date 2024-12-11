Different ideas for peace in 2025 are not very helpful, - Head of NATO Representation Turner

NATO believes that it should focus on helping Ukraine, not on peace proposals that appear every day.

This was stated by the head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Patrick Turner, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Commenting on the idea of creating a demilitarized zone on both sides of the current front line, Turner said that he adheres to the same position as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on this issue - not to respond to all those ideas that constantly pop up.

"And various ideas about peace next year and so on are not very useful, they are not very helpful. Almost every day someone comes up with new ideas, and they are mulled over. It can be very convenient, you know, to sit in an armchair and spout ideas. We are working on priorities - one, two, three, what needs to be provided, how to support Ukraine on the battlefield, how to maximize Ukraine's defense offensive capabilities. Let us do this, and leave such speculative ideas to researchers who are interested in this," Turner explained.

At the same time, the head of the NATO Representation emphasized that no one in the Alliance would like to see a situation where Russia and those who support them - China, North Korea, Iran- "congratulate each other on their victory."