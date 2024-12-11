Peskov: "Orban did not convey message from Trump to Putin"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not pass on "any messages" from US President-elect Donald Trump to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation on December 11.

This was stated on Wednesday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency, Censor.NET reports.

Answering a direct question about whether Orban had conveyed "any message" to Putin from the newly elected US president, Peskov said: "No."

Putin's spokesman also said that the Russian dictator and Orban did not discuss the possibility of a meeting.

According to Peskov, during the phone conversation, Putin and Orban discussed energy, Ukraine and "Syrian affairs."

It should be noted that after an hour-long conversation with Putin, the Hungarian prime minister declared that these were "the most dangerous weeks of the Russian-Ukrainian war."

"We are taking all possible diplomatic steps in favor of a ceasefire and peace talks," Orban wrote.

Read more: Peskov: RF warned US about launch of Oreshnik missile 30 minutes before strike on Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump, had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On December 9, 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with US President-elect Donald Trump.