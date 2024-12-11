Trump definitely wants to end war in Ukraine - Yermak

After the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Paris, it is clear that the US president-elect wants to end the war with a just peace.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said this in an interview with the Karpiak on Suspilne project, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it is important that the plans and steps that the new administration decides to take are joint.

"So that they can hear us, so that they can really - and this is not easy - very quickly get all the information for three years, get firsthand information about what is happening today at the front, all the risks of all this talk about some kind of cease-fire (Agreement to end the war for a certain period of time so that a permanent agreement to end the war can be concluded. - ), just a cease-fire, without any guarantees. We clearly understood our position on guarantees, because it is very important for us to end this war with a just peace, to have very strong legal and operational guarantees, because in our experience, unfortunately, all the guarantees we had until now did not really provide us with security because this war happened," the head of the OP said.

Yermak explained that preparatory consultations with Trump's team are taking place even before the inauguration, which will make it possible to work on specific topics immediately after January 20.

The main topic is to end this war, but to end it on the terms of a just peace, he added.

"I believe it is on Ukraine's terms. Because all Ukraine needs is the restoration of international law, the restoration of our territorial integrity. And this is what we mean when we talk about a just peace," said the head of the OP.

Yermak noted that the "red lines" in the negotiations are all in the Constitution of Ukraine.

