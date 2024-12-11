Tusk and Zelenskyy agree on "visit and return visit" in early 2025

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit Ukraine in early 2025, after which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Poland.

He said this after a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Kristen Mihal, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"I had a longer conversation with President Zelenskyy yesterday. We agreed with the Ukrainian president on a visit and a return visit in the coming days. I will be in Ukraine at the beginning of the year. President Zelenskyy will come to us at this important moment, when Poland will assume the presidency of the EU Council," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Tusk and Michal discussed, among other things, security issues and a common vision for ending hostilities in Ukraine.

"Our two countries are very active in creating a political scenario in which it will be possible to end the war in a fair way that is acceptable to Ukraine and its allies. In a way that will primarily ensure our interests and our security. It is very important that in the face of the Russian threat, the ongoing war, there is solidarity with Ukraine among countries that are building the future of the region well and wisely in terms of our interests and our security," he added.