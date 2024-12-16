Drunk driver kills 7 people near Lviv. PHOTOS

Seven people were killed and three injured in a large-scale road accident near Lviv. Police are investigating.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, investigators, forensic experts from the Lviv regional police, as well as employees of other services, are working at the scene. The circumstances of the road accident and the data of all participants are being established.

The incident occurred today, 15 December, at 05.30 on the "Ternopil-Lviv-Rava-Ruska" motorway near the village of Chyzhykiv, Lviv district.

As the police have preliminarily established, three vehicles collided: a BMW, a DAF road train, and a Mercedes Sprinter minibus.

"Seven people died on the spot from injuries sustained in the accident - passengers of a Mercedes Sprinter minibus, whose details are being clarified. In addition, three people were injured - a 45-year-old truck driver, a 39-year-old minibus driver and his 23-year-old passenger. They were hospitalised in Lviv hospitals and are being diagnosed," the statement said.

Investigators of the Transport Crimes Investigation Department of the Lviv Police Investigation Department opened criminal proceedings over the accident under Part 3 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.