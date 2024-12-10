17-year-old involved in fatal road accident in Dnipro posted video of himself driving car. Police say he is under round-the-clock house arrest

A 17-year-old boy, who is one of the suspects in the case of a fatal accident in Dnipro on 1 December, posted a video on TikTok showing him driving a car through the streets of the city. The police deny this information.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

What preceded it

The 17-year-old posted the video on his social media, but later deleted it, local Telegram channels reported.

In the video, the young man is driving an unknown car. In the comments under the video, social media users pointed out that the boy should currently be under house arrest.

Read more: Fatal road accident in Dnipro: juvenile placed under house arrest

Police response

At the same time, the police said that, according to the court's decision, the defendant was under round-the-clock house arrest. He is not allowed to leave his home and the police control this.

"At the same time, the minor is not prohibited from using the Internet, including social media," the police added.

See more: Fatal road accident in Odesa region: border guard killed, another injured - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

Fatal accident in Dnipro on 1 December 2024

The tragic incident took place on 1 December in Dnipro: a 10-year-old girl, a passenger in a Ford car, was killed in a collision between two cars.

Police detained the 19-year-old driver and served him with a notice of suspicion. In addition, a 17-year-old passenger of the car was suspected of failing to help the victims.

On 3 December, a court remanded a 19-year-old man suspected of committing an accident in Dnipro on 1 December that killed a 10-year-old girl.

The Main Investigation Department of the National Police in Kyiv is taking control of the proceedings into the fatal road accident that occurred in Dnipro on 1 December.