Fatal road accident in Dnipro: juvenile placed under house arrest

The minor passenger of the BMW that caused a fatal accident in Dnipro, which killed a 10-year-old child, was placed under house arrest.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the suspect has been brought to administrative responsibility three times. He does not work anywhere and was expelled from the educational institution due to systematic absences.

The minor does not admit his guilt and stated that he considers himself one of the victims of the accident.

The court imposed a 60-day round-the-clock house arrest on the suspect. The minor must also hand over his passport and all documents allowing him to leave the country.

Fatal car accident in Dnipro on December 1, 2024

As a reminder, a tragic incident occurred on December 1 in Dnipro: a 10-year-old girl, a passenger in a Ford car, died as a result of a collision between two cars.

The police detained the 19-year-old driver and served him with a notice of suspicion. In addition, a 17-year-old passenger of the car was suspected of failing to help the victims.

On December 3, a court took into custody a 19-year-old man suspected of committing an accident in Dnipro on December 1 that killed a 10-year-old girl.

The Main Investigation Department of the National Police in Kyiv is taking control of the proceedings into the fatal accident that occurred in Dnipro on December 1.

