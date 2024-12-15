Russian troops continue to attack in Vovchansk area - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OTG "Kharkiv".

As noted, using bomber and attack aircraft in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked near the village of Vovchansk. The Russian occupiers carried out 5 air strikes using 7 KABs and 27 GAMs, as well as 54 strikes by kamikaze drones. They fired 368 times at the positions of Ukraine's defenders.

"The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

Losses of Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector

According to the "Kharkiv" OTG, enemy losses amounted to 105 people over the past day, including 24 irrecoverable casualties, 73 sanitary casualties, and 8 prisoners. Also, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 66 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.