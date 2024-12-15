Russian army used 630 air bombs, 550 drones and over 100 missiles against Ukraine in week - Zelenskyy

This week alone, Russia has used nearly 630 guided aerial bombs, about 550 attack drones, and more than 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

"I am grateful to the soldiers who defend Ukraine, to the partners who understand our need to strengthen air defense to save the lives of our people.

Now the world must be united and stronger than ever. Only by force can we together force Russia and its allies to abandon terror and achieve a just peace," the statement reads.

As a reminder, from December 2 to 8, the Russian army fired nearly 500 guided aerial bombs, more than 400 attack drones, and nearly 20 missiles of various types at Ukraine.