Enemy is making every effort to push Ukrainian Armed Forces from right bank of Oskil River, - commander of Achilles battalion of 92nd Brigade Fedorenko

The Russian invaders are trying to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the right bank of the Oskil River. There is a fierce intensity of attacks here.

According to Censor.NET, Captain Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles battalion of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, said this on ArmyTV.

"The enemy continues to be in a conditional kamikaze mode. They are trying to accomplish their task," said Fedorenko.

As an example, he cited the Russian offensive towards the village of Kruhliakivka.

"As for the wedge in the direction of Kruhlyakivka, I would like to mention the cost of the enemy's advance: in a short time, about a hundred units of enemy equipment were used, of which the Defense Forces destroyed ninety," Fedorenko recalled.

However, no matter how hard the enemy fights, with proper organization and support, the occupiers can be repelled.

"It is possible to suspend and stop the enemy and, in some cases, to drive him out of the positions he has taken. This was proved by the 1st Special Forces Brigade and the Edelweiss, who drove the enemy out of their positions," noted Fedorenko.

As a reminder, the enemy has set a goal to enter Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, before the New Year.