Since February 24, 2022, Poland has transferred 1.3 thousand pieces of military equipment to Ukraine

The total value of military aid sent to Ukraine by Poland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion exceeds 4.5 billion euros.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the Ministry of National Defense of Poland reported this, summarizing the year of Donald Tusk ' s government in power.

According to the Polish defense ministry, Poland is "the undisputed leader and innovator in helping Ukraine since the beginning of the war."

"We support the fighting Ukrainians in the political, diplomatic, humanitarian, social and military spheres. Our military assistance has amounted to more than 4.5 billion euros, of which more than 3.3 billion is a free transfer of military equipment - more than 1.3 thousand units of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, airplanes, helicopters, etc.", the Polish Ministry of Defense informed.

It is added that Warsaw has provided Kyiv with the most tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and MiG-29 aircraft.

It is also noted that Poland provides large-scale training for the Ukrainian military in Polish training centers. Poland has conducted 575 training courses, within which it has trained more than 26 thousand Ukrainian soldiers, including 14.5 thousand within the EU mission EUMAM.

In addition, it is emphasized that since the second day of the war, a logistics hub has been operating in Rzeszow, Poland, "which provides more than 95% of supplies to Ukraine."

The Polish Ministry of Defense points out that the NATO-Ukraine Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) is being opened in Bydgoszcz (northern Poland), which is the first such significant and important institution of cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine.

As a reminder, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski denied speculation that Polish troops might be sent to Ukraine.