Polish Foreign Ministry encourages Ukraine to establish consular office in Poznan, - spokesman Wronski

The Polish Foreign Ministry strongly encourages the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to establish a consular office in Poznan. Kyiv should resolve the issue of the possible functioning of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Poznan directly with the authorities of this city.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, according to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no obstacles to the establishment of a new Consulate General of Ukraine in Poznan on the part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After all, the minister (Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski - ed.) spoke about it himself. This is a matter of coordination between the Poznan authorities, who own this real estate, and the Ukrainian authorities," the spokesman said.

Vronsky emphasized that the Polish Foreign Ministry strongly encourages Ukraine to establish a consular office in this city, as many Ukrainians live in Poznan.

He added that if a Ukrainian consular office is established in Poznan, the Ukrainian side would have to agree with the local authorities on technical issues related to renting real estate and paying for it.

Closure of the Russian Consulate in Poznan

At the end of October, Poland decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, the reason being Russia's hybrid warfare and attempts at sabotage on Polish territory.

Subsequently, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that if Ukraine requested real estate vacated by the Russians to open its own consular office in the city, the Polish authorities would be favorable to this.

On November 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine was interested in receiving the building of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan from Poland.