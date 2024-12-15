Fatal accident caused by drunk driver near Lviv: three victims in serious condition

As a result of an accident on the Ternopil-Lviv-Rava-Ruska highway, three patients were taken by ambulance to the hospitals of the First Medical Association of Lviv. This was reported to Censor.NET by the press service of the hospital.

As noted, a 45-year-old patient with a brain contusion and subdural hemorrhage in the frontal region is currently in St. Panteleimon's Hospital. He is in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Two more patients are in St. Luke's Hospital. These are a 24-year-old woman with a head injury and fractures, and a 39-year-old man with a bruised lung, bone fractures and a closed head injury. Both patients are in serious condition and are in the intensive care unit.

According to doctors, the patients are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Today, on December 15, at 05.30 a.m., a large-scale accident occurred on the Ternopil-Lviv-Rava-Ruska highway near the village of Chyzhykiv, Lviv district.

As a result, 7 people died and three were injured. An investigation is underway.

Later, the National Police reported that the perpetrator of a large-scale accident near Lviv had been detained.