North Korea attacked Ukrainians in Kursk region | Yurii Butusov LIVE. VIDEO
Censor.NET' s editor-in-chief will talk about the first combat actions of the North Korean military on the side of Russia against the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region during a stream on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.
Earlier, Butusov said that on 14 December, for the first time in history, North Korean army units launched a massive attack on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the city of Sudzha, in the Russian Federation.
