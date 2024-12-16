ENG
North Korea attacked Ukrainians in Kursk region | Yurii Butusov LIVE. VIDEO

Censor.NET' s editor-in-chief will talk about the first combat actions of the North Korean military on the side of Russia against the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region during a stream on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

Earlier, Butusov said that on 14 December, for the first time in history, North Korean army units launched a massive attack on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the city of Sudzha, in the Russian Federation.

Read more: Soldiers of 92nd Assault and 95th Airborne Assault Divisions repelled massive attack by North Korean troops in Kursk region - Butusov

