2 underage Russian agents detained who detonated explosives near two district police stations in Kharkiv - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service and the National Police detained two more minors who were involved in criminal activities against Ukraine by Russian special services.

According to the investigation, on 8 and 9 December 2024, while performing the tasks of the occupiers, these individuals detonated explosive devices near police stations in the Sloboda and Kholodnohirsk districts of Kharkiv. No one was injured as a result of the events.

What do we know about the attackers?

As noted, the SSU CI exposed both offenders "in hot pursuit". The enemy agents were two 15-year-old residents of the regional centre - a boy and a girl. The occupiers recruited them via Telegram channels in search of "easy" money.

It was established that the defendants acted separately from each other and each carried out their own terrorist attack, but on the instructions of a joint curator from Russia.

Thus, to carry out "his" task, the young man prepared a homemade explosive with his own hands. For this purpose, he was provided with detailed instructions, in particular, to fill the explosive device with metal balls and install a detonator for remote activation.

The girl took the ready-made explosives from the cache.

The enemy detonated remotely

The perpetrators also covertly installed mobile phones near these buildings, which were used by the enemy to remotely detonate and record the consequences of the explosions on video.

According to available data, the aggressor hoped to use these explosions to sow panic and undermine the socio-political situation in the region.

The SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

What are attackers facing?

Despite the young age of the defendants, they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for committing a particularly serious crime.

