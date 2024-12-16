Kurakhove is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces. Enemy storming southeastern outskirts and urban buildings in southern part of city - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Kurakhove is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The situation is complicated by the enemy's significant advantage in manpower.

This was stated by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSGT), during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

I will say right away that in the Kurakhove direction, this city (Kurakhove - Ed.) is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, the enemy does not give up trying. Our military are actively fighting to hold their positions. The situation is of course complicated due to the enemy's significant advantage in manpower," Voloshyn said.

Read more: Exhausting battles continue on outskirts and in urban areas of Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar - OSUV "Khortytsia"

He added that the enemy was conducting active assault operations on the southeastern outskirts and in the urban area of the southern part of Kurakhove. In particular, there is a concentration of personnel reserves in the entire area and near the city. The Russians involved in the attacks:

90th Tank Division;

20th motorised rifle division;

5th and 110th motorised rifle brigades.

"It is important for the enemy to level the front line in this area. This will allow him to regroup and withdraw some units for recuperation, then concentrate them for further offensive in this area," explained the OSGT "Khortytsia" spokesman.

As a reminder, after Syrskyi's report, Zelenskyy said that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and with Kurakhove is currently difficult.