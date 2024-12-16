EU calls on European companies to leave Russian market as soon as possible

Having adopted the 15th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, the European Union has provided for a number of measures to protect European companies and urged them to eventually leave the Russian market.

This is reported on the website of the European Council, Censor.NET informs.

The report states that the EU has extended the validity period for some legal exemptions that are necessary for European companies to leave Russia.

"Due to the risks of doing business in Russia, EU operators should consider winding down their business in Russia and/or not opening new business there. This extension of exemptions in the divestment process is necessary to enable EU operators to exit the Russian market as soon as possible. The extended exemptions are granted by Member States on a case-by-case basis and are aimed at ensuring an orderly exit process (from Russia), which would not have been possible without the extension of these deadlines," the EU explained.

In addition, as noted, the 15th package of EU sanctions provides for the exemption of European companies from the obligation to pay fines that may be imposed by the Russian authorities against such European companies as a result of their withdrawal from the Russian market.

As reported, on December 16, 2024, the EU introduced the 15th package of sanctions against Russia.

