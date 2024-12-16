EU imposes 15th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union has imposed the 15th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggressive war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

"These measures are designed to address the circumvention of EU sanctions through targeting of Putin's shadow fleet and weaken Russia’s military and industrial complex," the statement said.

The sanctions package includes restrictions against 54 individuals and 30 legal entities, including two high-ranking officials from the DPRK, as well as Chinese companies.

Sanctions were also imposed against:

Russian military personnel involved in the attack on Okhmatdyt;

management of companies in the energy sector;

persons responsible for the deportation of children, propaganda and circumvention of sanctions

The EU has expanded the list of vessels banned from accessing ports and providing maritime transport services.

The ban affected tankers from non-EU countries that are part of Putin's "shadow fleet". The sanctions targeted 52 vessels originating from third countries. The total number of vessels subject to sanctions is 79.

Also, for the first time, full-fledged sanctions were imposed on Chinese entities that supply components for drones and microelectronic components to support Russia.

"The Council also added 32 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector," the statement said.

Some of the enterprises are located in third countries - China, India, Iran, Serbia, and the UAE.

