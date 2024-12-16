Germany will not supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine and will not send its soldiers - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that as long as he heads the country's government, Berlin will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and will not allow German soldiers to participate in the war.

He said this in a speech in the Bundestag before the vote of no confidence in his government, Censor.NET reports citing Spiegel.

Scholz declared Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine. According to him, the country is the largest donor of aid to Ukraine in Europe.

"I want to keep it that way," the chancellor said.

At the same time, Scholz emphasized that he is against the supply of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, and he does not want German soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

"Not with me as federal chancellor," he said.

It should be noted that on Monday, December 16, the Bundestag is voting on a motion of no confidence in the Scholz government, which should pave the way for early elections scheduled for February 23.

Taurus for Ukraine

As a reminder, the Taurus debate has flared up again in Germany after the United States lifted long-range restrictions on Ukraine and Germany's early elections approached.

Friedrich Merz, head of the Christian Democratic Union and a candidate for the German presidency from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc , said that if elected, he would be ready to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about resolving the war in Ukraine under certain conditions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly opposed the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.