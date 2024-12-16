ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12120 visitors online
News War
2 195 2
Russian Army (8073) State Border Patrol (928) tank (1041) elimination (4427) ammunition warehouse (39)

Border guards destroy tank, 10 mortars, a cannon, 5 military vehicles, 2 ammunition warehouses in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Phoenix" infantry fighting vehicle of the "Pomsta" brigade in the Donetsk region in the Kramatorsk direction inflicted devastating losses on the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of our border guards was published on SBGS Telegram channel.

It was destroyed in a week:

  • tank;
  • 10 mortars, a cannon and 5 military vehicles;
  • 2 ammunition depots;
  • the control centre of enemy drones and the positions of the occupiers together with enemy infantry.

Read more: On December 14, Russia lost record number of vehicles - Defense Ministry

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 