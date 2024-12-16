Border guards destroy tank, 10 mortars, a cannon, 5 military vehicles, 2 ammunition warehouses in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Phoenix" infantry fighting vehicle of the "Pomsta" brigade in the Donetsk region in the Kramatorsk direction inflicted devastating losses on the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of our border guards was published on SBGS Telegram channel.

It was destroyed in a week:

tank;

10 mortars, a cannon and 5 military vehicles;

2 ammunition depots;

the control centre of enemy drones and the positions of the occupiers together with enemy infantry.

