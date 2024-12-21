Enemy hits Kherson Cancer Center with KABs: there are significant destructions. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 20 December 2024, in the evening, Russian troops carried out another terrorist attack on a medical facility, striking the Kherson Regional Cancer Centre with two guided missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

As noted, the building of the medical facility has suffered significant damage.

"Fortunately, the patients and medical workers were in a shelter and were not injured," the Ministry of Health emphasises.

As a reminder, on the morning of 20 December, Russian troops carried out a massive artillery attack on Kherson. Two people were reported dead and nine wounded.