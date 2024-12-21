If Putin attacks, Germany must be able to wage war - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for a significant increase in the defense budget, as the country must be able to wage war in the event of a Russian attack.

Pistorius said this in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke Media Group, Censor.NET reports citing Spiegel.

"Starting in 2028, we need a defense budget of at least 80 billion, most likely 90 billion euros annually to meet the requirements we have due to the deteriorating security situation. If Putin attacks, we must be able to wage war," he emphasized.

Pistorius called for reform of the "debt brake" to finance billions of dollars in spending.

"I believe that in this situation it is politically wrong to hold on to the debt brake. If we finance the necessary expenses for our defense from the regular budget, this will stifle the state's ability to act, jeopardize social security and thus strengthen extremist parties," the German Defense Minister added.

As reported earlier, Germany has doubled its arms exports to Ukraine this year compared to 2023.