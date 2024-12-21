Orban: Trump’s first steps for peace in Ukraine possible in first 24 hours after his inauguration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the only reason why US President-elect Donald Trump has not ended Russia's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours" is that he has not yet taken office.

Orban said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Telex.

He was asked about Trump's statements during the election campaign, when he promised to end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours," which Orban himself had also mentioned.

Thus, the Hungarian prime minister noted that in the United States, according to the law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state, and therefore Trump "could not even sit down with Putin to discuss peace."

According to Orban, it is still "premature to expect Trump to take any steps regarding the Ukrainian conflict."

"Trump may make some decisions on Ukraine on the first day after his inauguration on January 20. It is realistic that he will start acting within the first 24 hours after taking office," the Hungarian prime minister added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not take Trump's promise literally, but interpreted it as a desire to end the war as soon as possible.