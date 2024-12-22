Fighting in urban areas of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar. All enemy’s attempts to break through our defense have been repelled, - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Over the past day, on December 21, 2024, Russian troops conducted offensive actions near Petropavlivka and Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk direction, near Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Terny and Ivanivka in the Lyman direction, and towards Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka in the Seversk direction in order to improve the tactical situation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khortytsia OSGT.

As noted, fighting continued in the urban areas of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar. All enemy attempts to break through our defense were repelled.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to attack in the areas of Myroliubivka, Zelene, Dachne and Novovasylivka: they were unsuccessful and continue to amass forces.

In Kurakhove, Stari Terny, Shevchenko, near Sontsovka, Dachne and Uspenivka our defenders restrained the enemy's attacks in the Kurakhove direction," the statement said.

According to the Khortytsia OSGT, most of the enemy's attacks were recorded in the Vremivka direction. Using armored vehicles, the enemy attacked our units near Makarivka and in the direction of Storozhove, Neskuchne, Maksymivka and Kostiantynopil. Thanks to the skillful actions of our defenders, 2 tanks and 5 armored personnel carriers were destroyed.

"The units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces in order to slow down and stop its offensive," the report summarizes.

