Russians attacked more than 30 settlements in Kherson region yesterday: they used anti-aircraft guns and artillery, there are dead and wounded

For several days in a row, the enemy has been conducting massive attacks on the Kherson region, including the regional center. On December 21, three civilians were killed and 6 others were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovskoye, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Molodizhne came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, Lvov, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Novoberislav, Chervonyi Mayak, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraysk, Zmiivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

Read more: Lyashko on destruction of cancer center in Kherson: 15 people were there at time of attack

The enemy also fired a ballistic missile at Kherson district.

"Russian troops hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, they damaged 22 private houses. The invaders also damaged an outbuilding, a garage and private cars," the statement said.

In the evening, the enemy also attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with an FPV drone. A man born in 1975 was fatally wounded. In addition, a residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out.

While clearing the rubble, rescuers found the body of a dead woman. She is currently being identified.

During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region.